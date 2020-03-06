Wildcats drop Cal to advance to Pac-12 semifinals

Reese, who scored 30 for the first time in her career, shot 13-15 from the field and grabbed six rebounds. She is the second player in Arizona history to score 30 points in the Pac-12 Tournament after Aari McDonald had 34 in the quarterfinals last season. McDonald, who scored in double-figures for the 65th-straight game, the longest active streak in the nation, had 13 points, five assists and four rebounds.