Wildcats drop Cal to advance to Pac-12 semifinals

LAS VEGAS – Cate Reese scored a career-high 30 points and led Arizona to an 86-73 win over No. 12 seed California on Friday afternoon.
Arizona will play the winner of the Oregon-Utah game at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Reese, who scored 30 for the first time in her career, shot 13-15 from the field and grabbed six rebounds. She is the second player in Arizona history to score 30 points in the Pac-12 Tournament after Aari McDonald had 34 in the quarterfinals last season. McDonald, who scored in double-figures for the 65th-straight game, the longest active streak in the nation, had 13 points, five assists and four rebounds.
Dominique McBryde had 11 points, seven rebounds and four assists while Amari Carter scored 10 points and had three steals. As a team, Arizona shot 54.7% from the field and forced the Golden Bears to shoot 37.7%. The Wildcats outrebounded Cal 38-30 and outscored them in the paint 44-18.
Cate Reese – The sophomore was incredible, scoring a career-high 30 points on 13-15 from the field. She became the second player in school history to score 30 points in a Pac-12 Tournament game.
30 – Reese is the second Arizona player to score 30 points in a Pac-12 Tournament game.
65 – Aari McDonald has scored in double-figures in 65-straight games.
54.7% - Arizona shot 54.7% from the field, the second-highest percentage Arizona has ever shot at the Pac-12 Tournament.
26 – Arizona outscored Cal by 26 points in the paint.
25 – The Wildcats dished out 25 assists, the most they have ever had in a Pac-12 Tournament game.