Oro Valley plaza set for a revitalization project

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Owners of the Oro Valley Marketplace are planning to revitalize the shopping center by building new apartments, hotels and a recreation area.
Oro Valley Planning Manager Bayer Vella said the shopping center, now renamed the Oro Valley Village Center, has been under performing since the Great Recession and the impacts of Amazon on brick-and-mortar stores hasn’t helped.
"A lot of shopping centers are having to re-imagine themselves," Vella said.
A local real estate firm, Town West, owns the Oro Valley Village Center and is planning to transform the area.
"Really create gathering areas, entertainment areas to draw folks to go there beyond just wanting to buy a pair of shoes," Vella said.
The project plan includes a new community gathering space with a center park, walking path, restaurants splash pad for children and sand beach area. Town West looks to build Garden Apartments with 220-units, Podium Apartments with 362-units, Tangerine Hotel with 150 rooms and Oracle Hotel with 112 rooms.
Vella said the owners don't plan to tear down existing buildings, but instead motivate tenants to move into the empty storefronts.
Some businesses at the Oro Valley Village Center said they're excited about the plans. Charred Pie owner Lisa Shapouri said she's optimistic the project would bring more traffic to the existing shops and restaurants.
"I'm excited about the whole thing," Shapouri said. "I hope that it all comes to fruition."
The community is invited to learn more about the project during a neighborhood meeting at 6 p.m. on March 10 at Oro Valley Town Hall.
