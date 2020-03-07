Short pursuit on Ina Road ends in roll-over crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A short pursuit ended in a roll-over crash late Friday night, after a man fled from a routine traffic stop.
Deputies with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department attempted to stop a driver near Ina Road and Thornydale Road at around 9:45 p.m. March 6, but the driver did not stop, according to an alert from PCSD.
The driver fled westbound in their vehicle on Ina Road until it rolled over when it reach Interstate 10. The driver was able to get out of the vehicle and run away, but was apprehended shortly after. The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Deputies had to shut down parts of Ina Road late last night to clear the scene. The road has since been reopened.
