Tucson man pushes for Social Security survivor benefits

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A southern Arizona man's fight for federal benefits could become a national issue if a judge agrees the case should be a class action suit.
Michael Ely, represented by Lambda Legal, appeared Friday morning in district court in downtown Tucson. He's been denied survivor benefits from the Social Security Administration after the death of his husband, James "Spider" Taylor.
“I promised him before he died that I would be doing this exact thing," he said. "That I would fight for his Social Security and that’s what I’m doing.”
The two exchanged vows in October 2014, the first week Arizona legalized same-sex marriage. They were together 43 years, but only married for six months before Taylor’s death. The requirement for the SSA is nine months.
“It can literally make the difference between whether or not you have a roof over your head, whether you have food on the table, whether you have money to buy medication,” said Peter Renn with Lambda Legal.
The couple would've been married sooner if it was legal in Arizona. They considered traveling to another state, but decided against it.
“Just the time and expense to go to another state to get married, only to come back and be told we weren’t married in our home state was just too much for us,” Ely said.
His legal team requested the case become class action because of so many other similar situations across the country. It might be a personal battle for Ely, but he's hoping for class action as well.
"I’m hoping that this will help everybody," he said. "It’s really important to me."
There is no timeline for the case, Renn said. He said they presented what they could in court and now it’s just a waiting game on the judge’s decision.
