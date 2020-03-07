Tucson Police Department responds to barricaded suspect on east 23rd Street

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Officers with the Tucson Police Department are negotiating with a man who is believed to be armed and barricaded himself in a building on the 2600 block of east 23th Street.
Officers responded to a domestic violence situation involving a firearm earlier Saturday, March 7, TPD public information officer Sgt. Pete Dugan said. The survivor said the man left and officers followed up with the man at his current location.
The man is refusing to come out and barricaded himself inside a building. Officers and SWAT units are on the active scene, Dugan said.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
