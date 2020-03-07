Victims identified in double-fatal collision on southwest side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Investigators with the Tucson Police Department identified two victims involved in a fatal collision late Friday night.
Just after 10 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020 TPD officers and crews with the Tucson Fire Department responded to a serious crash at south Country Club Road and the Interstate 10 underpass. There, first responders found two injured women outside of the vehicle who were later pronounced dead at the scene, according to a TPD news release.
Officers identified Tarashia Ross, 38, and Teresita Gonzales, 29, as the victims of the collision.
After an investigation, TPD detectives determined the vehicle traveled south on Country Club Road at high speed when the driver lost control as it entered the Interstate 10 underpass and collided with one of the concrete pillars, according to the release. Both Ross and Gonzales were not wearing seatbelts and were ejected from the vehicle.
Investigators found that speed may have been a factor in the collision as well as impairment. according to the release. Impairment will be determined through medical records, the release stated.
