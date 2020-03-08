CCSO looking to locate missing man in Douglas area

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for help in locating 39-year-old Ryan Venti after he was last seen leaving a home in the Douglas area on Wednesday, March 5 around 11 p.m.
Venti reportedly took his cell phone, but left his other belongings. Deputies attempted locate Venti’s phone, but were unsuccessful as it appears to be offline.
Venti can be described as a white male who is 5′8′', 130 pounds, has blue eyes, short brown hair, and stubble on his face. He was last seen wearing a light blue hooded jacket, running tights, colorful red/orange and blue sneakers. Venti may also be wearing a headband.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Ryan Venti is asked to contact the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office at 520-432-5902 or 911.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.