Ionescu scores 31 as Oregon drops Arizona in Pac-12 tourney

Ionescu found her touch in the second quarter and hit four of Oregon's first six field goals, part of a 12-0 run that led to the Ducks taking a 42-26 lead late in the first half. Arizona outscored Oregon 7-1 down the stretch, including a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from McDonald to get the deficit down to 10, sending the Ducks into the locker room leading 43-33.