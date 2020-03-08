Some UA students have Coronavirus concerns ahead of spring break

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Spring break has started at the University of Arizona and some students have voiced concerns over COVID-19 as they travel home or go on vacations.
The university advised students and faculty to weigh the risks and benefits of international travel during spring break, and to have contingency plans in the event a person is unable to return to the U.S. due to a quarantine situation, according to UA Campus Health.
Student Irene Meikle said becoming quarantined is a major travel concern.
"I think a lot more people are worried about getting stuck than they are about getting the Coronavirus,” Meikle said.
UA suspended all academic and university-sponsored travel to China, Iran, Italy and South Korea due to COVID-19. The suspension applies to faculty, staff and students.
Arizona's first confirmed Coronavirus case was in Maricopa County. Student Vianca Chaira said she’s nervous to go home to Phoenix for spring break.
"I really don't wanna go back home, but I kind of have to,” Chaira said.
She said the outbreak hit too close to home.
"Especially at the hospital near my house so I'm not prepared for that,” she said. “But I'm excited to see my family.”
The university said it's working on policies to accommodate students and employees who could develop some level of illness from the Coronavirus.
Students will resume classes on March 16.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.