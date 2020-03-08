TPD: Life-threatening injuries for pedestrian hit on Benson Highway

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police are investigating a crash that sent a pedestrian to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Tucson Police Department spokesman Sgt. Pete Dugan.
He said officers have blocked the westbound lanes of Benson Highway between Ajo Way and Fair Street. The crash itself happened in the 1500 block of E Benson Highway around 5:45 p.m. Saturday, March 7.
Dugan said the pedestrian was hit by a driver leaving a mobile home park in the area. The pedestrian, an adult man, was rushed to the hospital.
Return to this story for updates as we learn them.
