Tucson Fire crews extinguish flames from abandoned duplex

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Fire units were dispatched to the 4200 block of south 13th Ave to a fire on the porch of an abandoned duplex apartment on Sunday at 2:23 a.m.
Engine 10 arrived four minutes after being dispatched, where the crew found active flames on the porch of a unit that had extended into the structure.
The fire was contained in less than 10 minutes, and no victims were found inside.
There have been previous fires in this structure, and due to previous damage, crews did not cut a ventilation hole in the roof.
No injuries were reported on scene. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.