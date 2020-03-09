ACTION DAYS: Slow-moving storm expected to bring rain

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The KOLD News 13 First Alert Weather Team has called for a Action Days on Wednesday and Thursdady, March 11-12, because of rain in the forecast.
A low pressure system is set to move across Arizona very slowly starting Tuesday and lasting through Friday. During this time, expect periods of rain with 0.5″-1″ with locally higher amounts possible. The system moves out just in time for the weekend leaving us with sunshine and temps in the 70s.
MONDAY: Mainly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s.
MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the mid 50s.
TUESDAY: 40 percent chance for showers with highs in the mid 70s.
WEDNESDAY: 60 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
THURSDAY: 70 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs in the low 70s.
FRIDAY: 40 percent chance for scattered showers with highs in the upper 60s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.
