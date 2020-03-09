AZDHS: Previously reported COVID-19 patient tied to Queen Creek school

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A previously reported case of coronavirus in Arizona has a connection to a school in Queen Creek, according to a Sunday evening update from the Arizona Department of Health Services.
The news release stated state and local teams are working with administrators at American Leadership Academy, Ironwood K-12 about one of two individuals identified as a presumptive case of COVID-19 on Saturday, March 7.
AZDHS believes the risk of others catching the virus from this individual is low, because the person was not ill while on campus. The individual has already made a full recovery, according to the release. It stated the school is currently on spring break and administrators are taking proactive steps to ensure the safety of staff, students and families:
"...including cleaning all areas of the campus, establishing enhanced daily cleaning of high-touch surfaces, adding hand sanitizing stations to hallways, and incorporating routine hand hygiene practices throughout the day when students return."
Local and state teams are actively investigating any close contacts who may have been exposed, according to the release. It stated those people will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.
The best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases is to:
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
