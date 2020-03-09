Cochise County photo contest aims to find image for library card

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Cochise County Library District is holding a photo contest to help find the perfect image for its new library card.
Entries will be accepted from March 15 until April 15, and the winning photo will be revealed during National Library Week, April 19-25.
“Cochise County is a beautiful place and we want to celebrate that with a library card that is unique to our area,” said Library Director Amadee Ricketts. “There are so many talented photographers here that a photo contest seemed like a natural choice. This year’s theme for National Library Week is ‘Find Your Place at the Library,’ so that jumped out as the ideal time to share the winning photo.”
The new library cards will be issued at the rural branch libraries in Bowie, Elfrida, Portal, Sunizona, and Sunsites, phasing out old cards that include outdated information. Limited numbers of the new library cards will also be available at municipal libraries across Cochise County (Benson, Bisbee, Douglas, Huachuca City, Sierra Vista, Tombstone, Willcox), while supplies last. The cost of producing 3,000 new cards will be covered by The Friends of the Library District, saving taxpayer funds.
“Existing library cards will still work fine, but we are excited to offer a new design that highlights what is special about Cochise County.,” said Ricketts. “Making the new cards available at all locations is a way to celebrate the fact that library users may now use a single library card countywide.”
Residents who already have a library card do not need to replace it, though patrons at the rural branches are welcome to trade in their old cards at no charge if they would like a new one. The new library cards are expected to be available in May.
The “Beauty of Cochise County” photo contest is open to county residents who are at least 18 years of age, except for public library staff and their immediate family members. Photos must have been taken in Cochise County. Contest rules and entry details are available at www.cochiselibrary.org or tinyurl.com/CochiseLibraryPhotos.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.