PACC offers big savings for March adoptions

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima Animal Care Center is saving people some green for St. Patrick’s Day. The shelter is offering $17 adoptions for all pets four months or older.
The sale begins March 10 and continues through March 17. PACC currently has about 409 dogs and puppies and 138 cats and kittens waiting to find their forever families. In foster care, there are an additional 309 dogs and 235 cats.
“We are looking to save you some green and help you find your new best friend,” said Kristen Hassen, Director of Animal Services. “With kitten season just starting, we are going to start getting very full. We’d like to make room for those incoming pets.”
Another way people can help is by fostering. The shelter needs fosters for all types of pets. To get started, people can email PACC.foster@pima.gov or just show up to the shelter any time it is open. People who can’t adopt or foster can make a donation to PACC’s official nonprofit partner, Friends of PACC.
Hassen said fostering is one of the best ways to help.
“Pets in foster care are much happier and usually much healthier,” she said. “You really save that pet’s life when you get it out of the kennel.”
All pets adopted will come spayed or neutered, with age-appropriate vaccinations, a microchip and a free vet visit. A $20 licensing fee will apply to dogs.
PACC is located at 4000 N. Silverbell Road, open Monday through Friday, noon-7 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the weekends.
