Rep. Gosar announces self-quarantine after contact with COVID-19 patient

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Congressman Paul Gosar announced Sunday night that he and several members of his staff are under a voluntary self-quarantine because of the coronavirus.
The representative for Arizona CD-4 tweeted that he came into contact with an individual at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) who has since tested positive for COVID-19.
Gosar wrote that he will remain at his Arizona home for two weeks and temporarily close his office in Washington, D.C.
Texas Senator Ted Cruz shared a similar statement Sunday, claiming to have come into contact with the same individual at CPAC. Neither elected leader is experiencing any symptoms.
