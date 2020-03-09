Festival of Books canceled due to coronavirus fears

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The annual Tucson Festival of Books has been canceled.
In a Facebook post, the festival’s board of directors said more than 100 authors pulled out of the festival citing coronavirus concerns.
“It is with great sadness that the Board of Directors of the Tucson Festival of Books has chosen to cancel the 2020 Tucson Festival of Books,” the group wrote. “We know the Festival of Books brings much joy to many in our community as well as visitors from around the country. Unfortunately, we find ourselves in a situation this year where we are unable to provide a quality festival for several reasons:”
As of Monday, March 9, there have been only two confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arizona and none in Pima County. There are three “presumptive positives," which means a person tested positive for the virus but it has not been confirmed yet.
About 100,000 people attend the event on the University of Arizona campus each year. This year’s event was scheduled for March 14-15.
The group said it is working on announcing dates for the 2021 event.
“We will continue to support literacy in Southern Arizona in the years to come and have donated $2 million to date,” the group said. “We thank the public, our supporters, and our volunteers for their understanding and cooperation during this unprecedented situation and for their commitment.”
