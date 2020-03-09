Suspect arrested, victim hospitalized following shooting at Tucson gas station

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are responding to a scene where one person has been hospitalized after they say a suspect opened fire on a group of people near the gas pumps at a Circle K parking lot near Ft Lowell and Stone around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 8.
Police say one male victim was hit and has been transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Shortly after the shooting, police say everyone dispersed, but authorities tell us they were able to catch up with the victims and the suspect.
Police have detained the suspect who will soon be speaking with detectives.
At this time police have made contact with everyone involved and are not searching for any other suspects.
