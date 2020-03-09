Tucson-based robotics team chosen for global competition

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The City Shaders Robotics Team has been collecting awards during regional and state Lego robotics competitions this school year and has earned a spot at the Legoland Open Invitational in May.
The City Shaders is the only team in the state of Arizona chosen to compete in the global competition.
The team, made up of students from two middle schools in the Catalina Foothills School District, has been hard at work for months.
In August, they were tasked with creating a robot and different Lego attachments to perform different tasks.
There’s no blueprint to follow, and it’s up to each team to design and build its own.
Team members spend at least 10 hours a week, usually giving up their entire Saturday, working on their robot and testing it on missions.
All of that time and hard work has paid off. The team won the Technical Award at the state competition. They also took home the second highest robot score in the state of Arizona.
Now, it's onto bigger competition.
"We’re extremely excited. We really think this is an opportunity to allow us to compete at a much higher level than we have before and compete with international teams,” Sa’id Badareen, member of the City Shaders said.
The City Shaders hope this event will also allow them to grow as a team.
Stay with KOLD News 13 for updates on how well the team competes.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.