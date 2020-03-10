New technology makes police traffic stops safer, more efficient

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - If you've ever received a speeding ticket, you're well aware of the time you and the officer spend on the side of the road.
Thanks to a new program through the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety and ADOT, that process can be sped up.
It's called the Traffic and Criminal Software or TraCS.
Through the program, troopers use handheld scanners to scan driver’s licenses and vehicle registration forms instead of handwriting information. That means less time spent completing citations, warnings, and collision investigations.
Another perk is that the accuracy of the data improves.
At this time, 17 law enforcement agencies across the state are currently using the TraCS program.
19 others are in the process of switching over and implementing the system, including the Tucson Police Department.
“The main thing is the data is going to be more accurate, simpler and faster into the system itself. One day we hope everybody to some degree is not only in AZ TraCS, but at least submitting reports electronically not via paper,” Alberto Gutier, Director of Governor’s Highway Safety Office said.
With more information, officers can position themselves in areas where they are most likely to reduce crashes. That means the number of fatalities and injuries can also be reduced on all local and state roadways.
The program and equipment are both completely funded by federal dollars, meaning it’s free to all departments.
