Teen pleads guilty in fatal shooting of Tucson High grad

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The young suspect accused of killing a Tucson High student the day after graduation had reached a plea deal in the case.
Rene Manuel Yanez, 15, pleaded guilty to a charge of second-degree murder on Wednesday, March 4.
He had been facing a first-degree murder charge for the fatal shooting of Julian Zapeda on May 24, 2019.
Yanez has a motion hearing March 30 and will be sentenced May 4.
Zapeda was shot and killed the day after he graduated from Tucson High.
Yanez reportedly told a correctional officer he shot someone in the face and had a “beef” with Zepeda.
