Teen pleads guilty in fatal shooting of Tucson High grad
The Tucson Police Department said Rene Manuel Yanez, 15, fatally shot Julian Zepeda, 18, on May 24. (Source: Tucson Police Department)
March 9, 2020 at 8:57 PM MST - Updated March 9 at 8:57 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The young suspect accused of killing a Tucson High student the day after graduation had reached a plea deal in the case.

Rene Manuel Yanez, 15, pleaded guilty to a charge of second-degree murder on Wednesday, March 4.

He had been facing a first-degree murder charge for the fatal shooting of Julian Zapeda on May 24, 2019.

Yanez has a motion hearing March 30 and will be sentenced May 4.

Zapeda was shot and killed the day after he graduated from Tucson High.

Yanez reportedly told a correctional officer he shot someone in the face and had a “beef” with Zepeda.

