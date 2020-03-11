ACTION DAY: Rain to continue through week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The KOLD News 13 First Alert Weather Team has called for an Action Day on Thursday, March 12, because of rain in the forecast.
A low pressure system is moving very slowly across Arizona and should last through Friday. Expect periods of rain with 0.5″-1″ with locally higher amounts possible. The system moves out just in time for the weekend leaving us with sunshine and temps in the 70s.
WEDNESDAY: 40 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 70s.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Showers around. Otherwise cloudy with lows in the mid 50s.
THURSDAY: 70 percent chance for showers, some with heavy rain. Highs in the upper 60s.
FRIDAY: 40 percent chance for showers with highs in the mid 60s. Breezy.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.
MONDAY: 10 percent chance of rain. Mainly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s. Breezy.
TUESDAY: 10 percent chance for showers. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s. Breezy.
