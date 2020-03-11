Unofficial results: Douglas Mayor Robert Uribe unseated in city primary election

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Donald Huish will serve as the new City of Douglas mayor, unseating controversial incumbent Robert Uribe, according to unofficial voting results.
The city released the results late Tuesday, March 10 showing Huish’s large lead over his opponents. Huish garnered 43.06 percent of the vote, followed by Roberto Moreno, who won 28.89 percent, according to the unofficial results. Uribe took 18.74 percent of the 2,364 ballots cast.
Since no one received more than 50 percent of the vote, the city will hold a runoff election between Huish and Moreno on May 19, 2020.
Uribe is the 31st mayor of the city and, at 35, is the youngest person ever elected to the position. His term expires later this year.
Uribe was the source of controversy last year after hundreds of residents signed a petition demanding his resignation. In February 2019, petitioners submitted 668 valid signatures, surpassing the 569 needed, for the recall to go to vote. Petitioners cited concerns of financial instability, a lack of transparency and a number of posts and alleged “attacks” on social media.
However, a judge ruled that petitioners didn’t follow state law when they gathered signatures and through them out.
Residents also elected Margaret Morales to serve on council representing Ward 1, Danya Acosta for Ward II and Michael Baldenegro for Ward III.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.