COVID-19 prompts traveling cancellations, impacts Tucson hotel industry

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The COVID-19 outbreak is taking a toll on the hotel industry.
The Blenman House Inn, a historic hotel in downtown Tucson, has seen an uptick in recent cancellations.
BJ Gibbons, owner of the inn, said cancellations spiked yesterday after the Tucson Festival of Books announced the annual fair scheduled for this upcoming weekend was cancelled. One family cancelled their reservation that was worth thousands of dollars.
“They had booked for five nights, four adult siblings who were coming in for the book festival,” she said. “So that was about a $4,000 cancellation.”
The inn has seen a rise in cancellations from people with health issues and elderly individuals concerned about traveling amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Gibbons said she’s trying to work with visitors who have cancelled and allow them to use their reservation at a later time.
“I can’t really afford to refund everybody, we only have seven rooms, we’re small,” she said. “I’m offering everyone credits and they’re being really reasonable about it.”
Gibbons said, over time, the cancellations can have big impacts on a small businesses.
"In the long term it would be devastating," she said. "We can withstand it for the short term but, a little inn like mine with only seven rooms, we can't sustain long term cancellations."
The virus is impacting Gibbons’s boutique hotel in a way that she’s never seen before, but she’s staying optimistic.
"I've owned it eleven years and we haven't had any kind of crisis like this," she said. "Historically, there have been many and I think we've survived."
Several other hotels in Tucson, including The Big Blue House and The Downtown Clifton Hotel Tucson, said the novel coronavirus is impacting their reservations and caused travelers to cancel in recent weeks.
