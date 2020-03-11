Davis-Monthan Air Force base could receive new F-35A jets

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Davis-Monthan Air Force Base could receive 24 F-35A jets along with two back ups.
The environmental survey on the impact of the jets concluded after two years and now they’re bringing it to the public for comment.
Those who want them to stay away are making noise of their own.
"This is a terribly experimental aircraft and they’re doing their experiments with it with human beings over cities like Tucson," said Lee Stanfield who showed up to the public hearing at the Tucson Convention Center Tuesday.
Stanfield is a part of the ‘Raging Grannies’ group who’ve followed the plan for the F-35As for years.
She shared her concerns March 10 about what they’ll sound like all over the city.
"If you’re not living under the flight path of the F-35 they are so loud it will affect you no matter where you live in Tucson you’ll hear them,” she said.
The F-35s would replace the 24 A-10’s that will be phased out in a few years.
Davis-Monthan officials said 30 people would be cut on the installation, but it would still benefit the surrounding area.
“However, that would continue the economic benefit of the $2.6 billion dollars that the Air Force does provide the local community,” said Christopher Brewster, chief of environmental at Davis-Monthan.
But the benefits would come with another cost: a significant increase in noise.
“It’s louder, looking at the data between military power and after burner, probably looking at a 15 or so decibel increase in noise levels,” said Lt. Col. Ed Davies about the program.
In fact, the draft environmental study shows eight out of the 10 parks surveyed would see louder conditions. For more information about the jet, click here.
They looked at over 200 bases in the continental U.S. and it came down to four finalists: Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Homestead Air Reserve Base in Florida, Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base in Fort Worth, Texas, and Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri.
The secretary of the Air Force announced in January 2017, that the Fort Worth, Texas, site had been identified as the preferred option, although the military branch are exploring all sites.
“There were some that were worried about the noise,” said Kim Pitts from the Air Force Reserve Command. "And to be honest with you that’s at each location that’s not just here.”
It’s still up in the air if the F-35As will find their home at Davis-Monthan.
Officals said that after all the public comment in compiled they will create a final Environmental Impact Statement.
The secretary of the Air Force is going to use all of the environmental assessments all of the community concerns from all four locations to make her best judgement on where they should be placed.
