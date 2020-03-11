Tucson’s Fourth Avenue Spring Fair, St. Patrick’s Day Parade to go on as planned during coronavirus outbreak

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As the coronavirus outbreak grows into a global pandemic, some events have been cancelled while others are going ahead as planned.
Below is a list of major local and national events, updated as of Wednesday, March 11.
On March 11, KOLD News 13 learned the Fourth Avenue Spring Fair will go on as scheduled.
The 50th annual event will open Friday, March 20 and run through Sunday, March 22. It will open at 10 a.m. each day and last until dusk, which is around 6:55 p.m.
“The Fourth Avenue Street Fair does not have the same issues as the Tucson Festival of Books,” said Fred Ronstadt, executive director of the fair. “Every booth is full, and we have a wait list of artists calling every day, trying to get into the Fair. We have over 300 artists who are excited to participate in our community’s event."
Major cities across the globe have canceled their Saint Patrick’s Day parades, but Tucson’s is still set for Sunday, March 15.
The Tucson St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Festival will go on as planned.
The Parade & Festival Committee invites the community to join them in celebrating Irish history and culture at the annual event through downtown Tucson and Armory Park.
On Monday, March 9, the annual Tucson Festival of Books was canceled.
In a Facebook post, the festival’s board of directors said more than 100 authors pulled out of the festival citing coronavirus concerns.
“Bronco Bill” Pakinkis confirmed the 11th annual Tombstone Wild West Days is going ahead as planned.
The event is set for Saturday-Sunday, March 14-15.
The NCAA announced fans will not be allowed to attend games during the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.
The games will carry on as scheduled, but only essential personnel and family members will be allowed to attend due to the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
The University of Arizona men’s and women’s teams will be in the field.
The mayor of Chicago announced the city’s St. Patrick’s Day parades and events will be postponed as the spread of the coronavirus in the U.S. continues.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the city’s downtown parade, which was to be held on Saturday, is postponed, along with other parades that were to be held throughout the city.
