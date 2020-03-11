Marana Unified School District to offer meal program on wheels during spring break

“This program is available for all children, of all ages from any area [including those outside Marana], and we also provide parents a reduced price,” said Tamara Crawley, the director of public relations for MUSD. “The district works hard to provide a variety of programs to meet students and family’s needs when they are away from school. This program is near and dear to the district, we see the smiles on children’s faces and appreciate the positive responses from our community members.”