March 11 last day to mail back ballots for 2020 Presidential Preference Election

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs is reminding early voters that March 11, 2020 is the last day election officials recommend returning an early ballot in the mail for the Presidential Preference Election.
State law requires that early ballots must be received, not postmarked, by the voter’s county election department by 7 p.m. on Election Day, which is March 17, 2020.
“That requirement means voters need to provide plenty of time for their ballots to be delivered to the county election department. Sending ballots back in the mail by March 11, 2020 helps ensure that happens,” Hobbs said.
She added that if early voters do not mail early ballots back to the county election department by March 11, there are still multiple ways people can participate.
Early ballots can be returned to an authorized ballot drop-off location or voting location on or before Election Day. In-person early voting is available through March 13, 2020, and voters can also contact their county election officials to learn about options for emergency voting. Contact information can be found here: http://go.azsos.gov/lndl.
“Or voters can cast their ballot in person on Election Day,” Hobbs said. “Arizonans should be able to participate in this election in a way that is safe, secure, and meaningful.
The 2020 Presidential Preference Election is on March 17 and only the Democratic Party is participating. Voters registered as Democrats on or before Feb. 18, 2020 are eligible to cast a ballot in this election.
