Officials keep routine cleaning measures at county polling places amid COVID-19 outbreak

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As cases of the coronavirus spread in Arizona, county officials said they’re sticking to practices they’ve always had to keep things clean once voters cast their ballots March 17 for the Arizona presidential preference election.
Officials with the Pima County Clerk and Recorder’s Office said they have hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes and sticks to seal ballots so people don’t have to lick them at the three early voting locations. However, they are not wiping down polls after every early voter. They said if someone want a wipe, they can ask for one.
“There’s not much more we can do beyond the practices that we’ve already been doing for years,” Pima County Recorder Ann Rodriguez said.
The office could not clarify how many canisters of wipes or bottles of hand sanitizer has been provided. For many voters, they have already dropped their ballots in the mail.
Local voter Laura Nielsen said part of the reason she dropped her ballot off early is because the spread of germs and viruses.
“I would not want to go to an actual public poll just because of all the people that would be involved in that,” Nielson said.
Officials said people worried about the spread of germs or viruses should mail their ballot in. Wednesday is the last day to do that for your vote to be counted on time.
