Sun Tran vehicles get daily disinfection because of coronavirus concerns

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - If public transportation is part of your daily routine, there’s some good news. SunTran has officially put an emergency preparedness protocol in place to help keep their buses and vans virus-free.
How does it work? All buses and vans are deep cleaned each night.
Employees always clean their buses, but this is a more thorough cleaning with a commercial-grade cleaner.
Officials said they’ve also given drivers hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes to use throughout the day, to ensure the safety of their riders and themselves.
Sun Tran is even working on installing hand sanitizer dispensers at its transit centers and workplaces.
Officials said they haven’t seen an impact on ridership just yet, but they have been receiving a lot of calls. They want the public to know they’re on top of it.
"Every night, all grab bars, all poles and all handles on all vehicles are being disinfected with a 10 percent bleach solution that kills all germs on contact,” said Pat Richter, director of marketing and communications for Sun Tran.
If you take public transportation often, there are a few things you can do to keep yourself safe: cover your sneeze, don’t touch your eyes, and wash your hands often.
