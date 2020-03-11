Tucson St. Patrick’s Day Parade will go as scheduled

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Major cities across the globe have canceled their Saint Patrick’s Day parades, but Tucson’s is still set for Sunday, March 15th.
The Tucson St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Festival will go on as planned. The Parade & Festival Committee invites the community to join them in celebrating Irish history and culture at the annual event through downtown Tucson and Armory Park.
The Parade and Festival Committee are incorporating enhanced hand-washing and hand sanitizing protocols and are following the Pima County Health Department directive to NOT close schools or cancel events.
Southern Arizona Roadrunners (SAR) is pleased to announce a new running and walking event in partnership with the iconic Tucson St. Patrick’s Day Parade Festival. The Desert Leprechaun 5K & 1M Run/Walk will also take place, with registration beginning at 7:30 a.m. For more information on that please click HERE.
Committee President says, “We intend to hold the parade as we have for the past 33 years, if they attend, we ask people to follow Pima County health procedure.”
The parade will begin promptly at 11 a.m., winding its way through the streets of Armory Park Neighborhood. The festival begins at 10:00 a.m. with live Irish music, dancers, entertainment, children’s area, food and merchandise vendors. The Tucson St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival is made possible by a team of volunteer community members and is a 501 (c)3 community organization. For more information, visit www.TucsonStPatricksDay.com
