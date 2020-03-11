Tucson St. Patrick’s Day Parade will go as scheduled

The parade will begin promptly at 11 a.m., winding its way through the streets of Armory Park Neighborhood. The festival begins at 10:00 a.m. with live Irish music, dancers, entertainment, children’s area, food and merchandise vendors. The Tucson St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival is made possible by a team of volunteer community members and is a 501 (c)3 community organization. For more information, visit www.TucsonStPatricksDay.com