Tucson VA to screen all patients, visitors for COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson VA announced Wednesday, March 11, it will begin screening all patients and visitors for the coronavirus.
The screenings will happen at all facilities, including community-based outpatient clinics. The VA is encouraging patients to allow for extra time when arriving for their appointments.
“While the CDC considers COVID-19 to be a low threat to the general public, the Tucson VA is taking precautions to safeguard veterans and staff,” the organization said in a Tweet.
One screening location will be open 24 hours per day while the other stations will be open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
A map of the screening locations can be seen HERE and below.
The screening consists of three questions:
1. Do you have a fever or worsening cough or flu-like symptoms?2. Have you traveled to China, Japan, Italy, Iran or South Korea in the last 14 days?3. Have you been in close contact with someone, including health care workers, confirmed to have the Coronavirus disease?
Per CDC guidance and VA protocols, individuals known to be at risk for a COVID-19 infection are immediately isolated to prevent potential spread to others.
Veterans are encouraged to take every day preventative actions to avoid being exposed to the virus:
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Stay home if you are sick or becoming sick.
• Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
• If you have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with symptoms, call the VA before going to the facility.
