Tucson woman facing murder, abuse charges after second baby dies

According to a DCS report, “Medina swaddled Daniella in a blanket with a knot tied at the back of her neck, which caused the edge of the blanket to press tightly against her neck. Medina then laid Daniella face-down to sleep and surrounded her with blankets and pillows. Medina placed an approximately 5-pound memory foam pillow on Daniela’s back. Medina then left Daniella alone in the room.”