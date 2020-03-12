BREAKING: University of Arizona classes to go online amid COVID-19 outbreak concerns

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona will begin online instruction “wherever possible” starting Wednesday, March 18, according to a letter sent from UA President Robert Robbins.
Students are currently on spring break, but Robbins said in a letter issued on the evening of March 11, that classes would be delayed in an effort to prevent COVID-19 spreading across the UA campus and community.
“Accordingly, we are delaying the start of classes to Wednesday, March 18, and moving from in-person instruction to online instruction wherever possible,” Robbins wrote in the letter.
Read Robbins’s full letter:
"Dear Students and Colleagues,
The University of Arizona’s top priority is the health and safety of our students, our employees and our community. At this time, the risk of contracting COVID-19 in Tucson is low, and there are no confirmed cases on any domestic University of Arizona campus.
Nonetheless, like all U.S. universities, the University of Arizona is rapidly ramping up Coronavirus mitigation efforts to keep our community as safe as possible.
Accordingly, we are delaying the start of classes to Wednesday, March 18, and moving from in-person instruction to online instruction wherever possible.
Additional information will follow shortly with specific details for faculty, staff and students. To stay up-to-date, please visit our main COVID-19 page.
There is no doubt these policies will disrupt and inconvenience our campus community. However, I strongly believe these short-term disruptions will greatly reduce the risk of significant long-term negative consequences.
Please remember that we are all responsible for our community’s well-being. Be sure that you are taking care of yourself and looking out for your friends and other campus community members. Please also see CDC guidance.
Thank you for your patience and support through this evolving situation.
Sincerely,
Robert C. Robbins, M.D.
President
The University of Arizona"
For more information about how the UA is responding to the novel coronavirus outbreak click here.
