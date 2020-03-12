Cooking school celebrates Tucson’s foodie scene

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - If you've ever dreamed of learning to cook like your favorite chefs in Tucson, now's your chance.
Flying Aprons Tucson, a unique cooking school, puts you in the kitchen with area favorites.
Classes take place at Cook Tucson, a commercially licensed community kitchen and commissary located on Stone Avenue.
All classes include a cooking demonstration taught by a local chef and will give the student hands-on experience.
Culinary Director Jennifer English said it's all about feeding your passion for all things food and celebrating Tucson's vibrant foodie scene.
"Flying Aprons Tucson is an extension of the 4,000-year history of this region cultivating both foods, cuisine, and culture," English said.
Most classes are about two-and-a-half-hours long and will set you back about $69 per class.
The school plans to offer boot camps and “deep dives” into specific subjects, like gluten-free baking or how to braise meat.
Special events, parties, and team-building exercises can also be booked.
