Democratic debate moved from Arizona over coronavirus concerns

Additionally, Univision’s Jorge Ramos was possibly exposed to coronavirus, AZ Family reported. While he is not exhibiting any symptoms, he has has stepped down from his role as one of the moderators for the debate, the DNC said. The network’s Ilia Calderon will take his place, alongside CNN’s Dana Bash and Jake Tapper. The debate is still set to take place 8 to 10 p. m. ET Sunday.