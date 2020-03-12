Designing her own life: How one artist is creating impact through art

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Lauren Valenzuela, creator of Sigfús Designs is a Tucson native who not only found a way to make a living off her art, but is using her talent to give back to the community.
Valenzuela always knew she was an entrepreneur at heart, but it wasn’t until two years ago, when she found jewelry making was where she could truly thrive.
“I think I found a YouTube tutorial on like these really wild clay earrings and I was like, ‘I wanna do something with clay, but like my own style.’”
Lauren gets her inspiration from the natural beauty of southern Arizona and often incorporates desert colors in her craft.
Valenzuela’s mother was a watercolor painter and her dad a musician, but she says anyone can become a creator no matter their background.
“We all have it in us... do things that are just fun for yourself,” Valenzuela said. “You don’t have to share everything you do, it can be just for you.”
Creativity and jewelry making has completely changed Valenzuela’s life.
“You just kind of go, ‘what is my purpose, what am I doing, like what do I want to do, what brings me life,’ and this brings me life.”
Her goals for her business aren’t just about making money, rather, creating a community and giving back to society.
Sigfús Designs participates in year-round events that promote giving back to the Tucson community in different ways. The Sigfús team recently partnered with Roux Events to host an evening of fundraising for I Am You 360 by selling earrings. All of the proceeds went to helping foster kids with anything from hygiene products to community housing.
For Valenzuela, it’s more than just jewelry. Sigfús Designs is a platform for making a difference in the community through charity and community building.
“I really try to be a part of the community, I try to connect with different makers and shops and my customers and do a lot of things that really bring us together,” Valenzuela said.
The public is welcome to participate in the events Sigfús Designs puts on and attends.
To learn more about Lauren Valenzuela and her impact, visit the Sigfús Designs website. Sigfús is also on Instagram and Facebook.
