FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain peaks today!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A low pressure system is set to move across Arizona very slowly starting Tuesday and lasting through Friday. During this time, expect periods of rain with 0.5″-1″ with locally higher amounts possible. The system moves out just in time for the weekend leaving us with sunshine and temps in the 70s.
THURSDAY: 90% chance for showers, some with heavy rain. Highs in the upper 60s.
TONIGHT: 90% chance for rain. Otherwise cloudy with lows in the low 50s.
FRIDAY: 40% chance for showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Breezy.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
MONDAY: Mainly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s.
TUESDAY: 20% chance for showers. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s. Breezy.
WEDNESDAY: 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 60s. Breezy.
