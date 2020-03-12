Marana officials to implement traffic speed changes across town

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Town of Marana will make many changes over the next few months since officials said many of its speed limits are outdated or confusing.
It wants its motorists to beware and act accordingly. because the changes will begin appearing next week.
One of those confusing intersections in Grier and Sandario in the old part of town.
It recently put in a roundabout where the speeds are different depending on whether the motorist is going north or south.
Eastbound and westbound traffic will see a 10-mile-per-hour difference, depending on which direction the driver is headed.
Michael Smith, a local resident, doesn’t agree with the move.
“I think it’s a little confusing,” he said.
RJ Davis, who says he uses the intersection, thinks the town needs to be a bit more consistant.
“Just make it all one, make it all the same and call it good,” he said. “That way everybody knows.”
Seems that is one intersection the town has dubbed a trouble spot and will make it uniform.
“We are making it one consistent 35 mile per hour speed limit,” Diahn Swartz, the traffic manager for the town, said.
The adjustment to speed limits is something cities and towns do on a fairly regular basis because circumstances change.
New construction, new business and sometimes new roads, means the speeds need to be adjusted.
Marana hasn’t made a major update for nearly 15 years.
Some roads had different speed limits going in different directions.
There may have been a reason for that at one time but it seems to be outdated now.
In this case, some of the speeds will be adjusted upwards, and some downwards to make them easier for the motorist to understand.
“We looked a how changes had been made on a certain length and looked to simplify it,” Swartz said. “Because it would be easier for the people to understand what the speed limit is.”
Another reason for the changes is for public safety reasons.
Most of the changes will be 5 miles per hour up or down which doesn’t seem like much, but, in a crash, it is.
“Involving a pedestrian, crashes at 25 miles per hour are considered something you could survive,” Swartz said “But, beginning at 30 miles per hour, more vulnerable users are affected by the speeds.”
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.