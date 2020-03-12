Pac-12 bans fans from men’s tournament games, all other conference competitions

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The same day the NBA suspended its season, the Pac-12 Conference announced it would ban fans from its men’s basketball tournament and all other conference sporting events.
That ban would seem to include all University of Arizona sporting events, regardless of the sport of location.
KOLD News 13 has reached out to the school and is waiting to hear back for clarification.
The Arizona men’s basketball team is playing in the Pac-12 tournament. The Wildcats beat Washington on Wednesday and will face Southern Cal in a quarterfinal game on Thursday.
The Trojans and Wildcats will play in a near empty area, with only “essential staff, TV network partners, credentialed media and limited family and friends in attendance.”
The Pac-12 said it made the decision following new information from the NCAA COVID-19 advisory panel.
The conference said similar limited fan policies will apply to all Pac-12 sport competitions and championship events until further notice.
“While we understand the disruption this will cause to our many fans, we have made this decision in an effort to do our part in helping to limit the spread of the virus and in the interest of the health and safety of our student-athletes, campus communities, working and volunteer event personnel and all those who attend Pac-12 events,” the conference said.
