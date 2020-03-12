Pac-12 cancels men’s tournament, all other conference competitions

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The day after the NBA suspended its season, the Pac-12 Conference announced it would cancel the remainder of its men’s basketball tournament and all other conference sporting events.
KOLD News 13 has reached out to the University of Arizona and is waiting to hear back for clarification.
The Arizona men’s basketball team is playing in the Pac-12 tournament. The Wildcats beat Washington on Wednesday and were to face Southern Cal in a quarterfinal game on Thursday.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.