CORONAVIRUS CLOSURES: Fourth Avenue Spring Street Fair canceled, among other local, national events

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As the coronavirus outbreak grows into a global pandemic, major sporting and community events have been canceled or suspended.
As of 4 p.m. Thursday, March 12, no school districts in southern Arizona have cancelled classes. If that happens, KOLD News 13 will send out push alerts, post to our Facebook page and update this story.
Please bookmark this article to get the most up-to-date information.
Below is a list of major events impacted by this outbreak.
All performances, beginning March 13, 2020 until the end of the month, are canceled. The decision comes after Tucson Mayor Regina Romero urged the public to postpone large gatherings of 50 or more people.
To help prevent a potential outbreak in Tucson, the Museum of Contemporary Art is postponing all education and public programs until further notice, according to a statement. However, the museum will stay open “as long as it is safe to do so.”
On March 12, KOLD News 13 learned the Fourth Avenue Spring Fair has been canceled.
The 50th annual event was set to open Friday, March 20 and run through Sunday, March 22.
“This was a heartbreaking decision as we have spent the last several weeks monitoring all the reliable information related to our region and relying on our local health department professionals to determine the best course for the 100th Fourth Avenue Street Fair,” the North Fourth Avenue Merchants Association said in a news relase.
"With all the other actions being taken throughout our community and Arizona by other organizations, we believe we are acting in the best interest of everyone who is impacted by our biannual Street Fair."
The winter street fair is scheduled for Dec. 11-13.
The University of Arizona is extending spring break until March 18 and will move to almost exclusively online classes when students come back.
“The University of Arizona’s top priority is the health and safety of our students, our employees and our community,” President Robert C. Robbins said in a news release. "At this time, the risk of contracting COVID-19 in Tucson is low, and there are no confirmed cases on any domestic University of Arizona campus.
"Nonetheless, like all U.S. universities, the University of Arizona is rapidly ramping up coronavirus mitigation efforts to keep our community as safe as possible. "
The school also said:
- Residence halls, recreational facilities, food services and Campus Health will remain open
- Classes will continue online until at least Monday, April 6
- All public events will continue, with the exception of the Bear Down Music Fest
On March 12, the Pac-12 Conference announced it was canceling all sports competitions and events.
That includes all University of Arizona Wildcats sporting events.
On March 11, the Pac-12 had said games would go on but fans would be banned from attending. That changed Wednesday morning, when other conferences canceled their events.
“With the safety and well being of students, faculty, staff and our community as a top priority at the University of Arizona, Arizona Athletics supports the NCAA’s and Pac-12 Conference’s decisions to limit fan attendance at upcoming championship events in addition to all home Arizona Athletics events until further notice,” the school said. “The athletics department is actively working to enact new refund procedures for fans and staffing policies for those affected by these new restrictions.”
As of Thursday, March 12, the Pima County Fair will go on as planned.
The event, scheduled for April 16-26, is one of the most popular in southern Arizona.
“We are working closely with Pima County on our current health initiative,” the fair said in a tweet. “Additionally, we continue to abide by all governmental mandates with regards to events and public wellness. We will provide additional information as it becomes available.”
Pima Community College has extended spring break to Wednesday, March 25 and will move to online course where possible when students return.
In-person classes will move to virtual instruction whenever possible. Courses requiring “hands-on” instruction, including technical courses and healthcare clinical training, will continue in person, as scheduled until further notice. Courses that cannot be transitioned to a virtual environment, such as labs and hands-on training will also continue to be taught face to face. After two weeks the College will reassess when to return to normal operations.
PCC said it will remain fully staffed during spring break and afterwards. Faculty will have access to Faculty Resource Centers and students can work with the library to ease the transition of virtual instruction.
Arizona State University will be switching to online classes due to the coronavirus threat.
Starting Monday, March 16, all ASU classes will be held online for the next two weeks. The university will remain open and school resources will still be available.
Starting March 23, most classes on the Grand Canyon University’s Phoenix campus will transition to an online environment.
It will last through the end of the spring semester, which is about four weeks.
Officials with the Fox Theatre announced all public performances will be canceled beginning Monday, March 16 until Sunday, April 5.
“While each ticket holder is typically entitled to a refund in those rare circumstances when events are canceled, in this atypical situation we respectfully ask our audiences to consider crowdsharing the financial impact of this pandemic on the Fox,” Fox officials wrote in a statement.
Cyclovia Tucson, a community-powered cycling event, has been canceled due to the coronavirus.
The event, presented by Banner and organized by the Living Streets Alliance, was scheduled for Sunday, March 29.
“Cyclovia Tucson will return when the circumstances are more conducive to public gatherings,” the group said in an email. “This program is resilient and strengthened by the support of the organizations, neighborhoods, and event sponsors.”
The AHL announced on Twitter it is suspending its season due to the outbreak.
As of Thursday, the Tucson Roadrunners (36-19-1-2) were in first place in the AHL’s Pacific Division.
“The Arizona Coyotes and Tucson Roadrunners will continue to monitor all the appropriate medical advice, and we will encourage our players and other members of the community to take all reasonable precautions – including self-quarantine, where appropriate,” the organization said in a news release. “The NHL and AHL’s goal is to resume play as soon as it is appropriate and prudent, so that we will be able to complete both league’s seasons.”
The Indoor Football League announced it is postponing the 2020 season.
The Tucson Sugar Skulls were scheduled to open their season March 19 at the Cedar Rapids River Kings.
The IFL said its game set for Thursday will happen, as will two match-ups on Saturday. The games will be played without fans.
The town of Marana has canceled or postponed several events due to the coronavirus. Town council meetings and planning commission meetings will still occur as scheduled.
The impacted events are:
- Honea Heights Park Grand Opening (March 13): Postponed
- Cape Chase/Adaptive Fun Run (March 14): Postponed
- Founders’ Day (March 28): Canceled
- Discover Marana Gastronomy Tour (March 20-April 10): Canceled
The World Baseball Classic qualifier at the Kino Sports Complex has been postponed, according to Major League Baseball.
MLB has not announced make-up dates yet. The qualifier was scheduled to begin March 12 and run through March 25.
More information can be found HERE.
Major cities across the globe have canceled their Saint Patrick’s Day parades, but Tucson’s is still set for Sunday, March 15.
The Tucson St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Festival will go on as planned.
The Parade & Festival Committee invites the community to join them in celebrating Irish history and culture at the annual event through downtown Tucson and Armory Park.
On Monday, March 9, the annual Tucson Festival of Books was canceled.
In a Facebook post, the festival’s board of directors said more than 100 authors pulled out of the festival citing coronavirus concerns.
“Bronco Bill” Pakinkis confirmed the 11th annual Tombstone Wild West Days is going ahead as planned.
The event is set for Saturday-Sunday, March 14-15.
The 2020 Tucson Homeless Connect event, scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, March 27, will go on as planned.
Anyone with questions, or the desire to volunteer, can contact the group HERE.
The PGA Tour will cancel all tour events scheduled for the upcoming weeks to promote social distancing and prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Disneyland in California will close on Saturday, March 14, because of concerns over the spread of the new coronavirus.
Disneyland Resort said in a statement Thursday that the resort and Disney California Adventure that are next door to each other in the Los Angeles suburb of Anaheim will remain closed through the end of the month.
Major League Baseball announced Thursday it has canceled the remaining spring training and postponed its season for at least two weeks, joining other pro leagues as the coronavirus outbreak changes life in the U.S.
More information from the league is expected to come soon.
On Wednesday, the NBA suspended its season “until further notice" after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the coronavirus.
It was a move that came hours after the majority of the league’s owners were leaning toward playing games without fans in arenas.
Now there will be no games at all, at least for the time being.
A person with knowledge of the situation said the Jazz player who tested positive was center Rudy Gobert.
The NHL announced Thursday that it was suspending play effective immediately.
The hockey league joins the NBA in stropping games amid concerns over the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman says the league is “pausing” its season. The NHL has not said any player has tested positive for the virus.
The NCAA announced around 1 p.m. Thursday, it has canceled its men’s and women’s basketball tournament.
On Wednesday, the NCAA had said the tourneys would still happen but fans would not be allowed to attend.
The University of Arizona women’s and men’s basketball teams were expected to play, and perform well, in the event.
The league said it will not be playing any more regular season games.
The XFL said all players will be paid and ticket holders will be issued refunds or credits for future games.
“The XFL is committed to playing a full season in 2021 and future years,” the league said in a post to its website.
Live Nation and AEG are suspending all large-scales tours across the U.S. and abroad until April due to coronavirus concerns.
The news came in the form of a joint statement from Live Nation, AEG, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), William Morris Endeavor (WME), Paradigm, and United Talent Agency (UTA).
They said the cancellations are for the safety of the artists, fans, and staff involved in the industry.
The Democratic debate, originally set for Phoenix, has been moved to Washington, DC.
The debate will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday and will be televised by CNN. The event will go on without any audience members.
“Out of an abundance of caution and in order to reduce cross-country travel, all parties have decided that the best path forward is to hold Sunday’s debate at CNN’s studio in Washington, D. C. , with no live audience,” DNC communications director Xochitl Hinojosa said in a statement.
The National Junior College Athletic Association has postponed all of its championship events, including its basketball tournament.
The Pima Community College women’s basketball team was set to play in the Division II National Tournament, which was scheduled for March 17-21.
The Aztecs were going to open the tournament Tuesday against No. 10 Edison State Community College.
The NJCAA the tournament may be played late next month with a tentative start date of Monday, April 20.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced it is suspending all public gatherings.
The move includes all conferences, public worship services as well as branch, ward and stake activities.
