Doctors, patients turn to telemedicine to combat coronavirus

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - In addition to washing your hands, something you can do to help protect others from the coronavirus is to stay home if you’re sick.
Thanks to today's technology, you can even see a doctor from your own bed.
Telemedicine is as easy as Facetiming or Skyping.
It's all done through video chats, which means sick people are staying home, rather than walking around a doctor's office risking exposure for everyone else.
Here's how it works:
Doctors connect with patients online, asking questions to assess symptoms and check for any signs of contagious illness.
Patients with more serious conditions can schedule an in-office follow-up visit or be referred to specialists.
If coronavirus is suspected, using CDC guidelines and travel history, doctors can schedule patients for proper testing, quarantine those suspected of exposure, and notify local or state health departments, quickly and easily.
While telemedicine helps saves patients time and helps them find answers, it also avoids the spread of disease.
"Our younger generation may not be afraid to be out there and keep their daily routine going, and that's fine. But if you start to have symptoms, it's no longer just about us. It's also about our elderly population. We don't want to be out there spreading something that may or may not be contagious," Dr. Lilia Pedrego, Family Medicine Physician, Telehealth, said.
While avoiding the transfer of germs entirely is unavoidable, doctors said being able to connect and diagnose remotely will ultimately help more patients.
