Emerge asking for donations of toilet paper, disinfecting wipes and tissues

TUCSON, ARIZONA - Now that concerns about COVID-19/coronavirus have ramped up substantially in Pima County, our community is taking appropriate, necessary steps to protect ourselves.
However, it also means that social service nonprofits serving vulnerable populations, like Emerge, can no longer readily access crucial items that can help keep domestic abuse survivors - who are communally living in our emergency shelter - safe from the outbreak.
If you have an abundance of these items and you're willing to donate part of your supply to help us keep domestic abuse survivors and their children safe, Emerge is currently in need of:
- Disinfecting wipes
- Boxes of tissues
- Paper towels
- Toilet paper
- Lysol spray
- Hand sanitizer
- Antibacterial soap
We know many people need these items at this time, and we appreciate your consideration.
For more information about in-kind donations, call 520-7950-8001 or email philanthropy@emergecenter.org.
Donate in Person - Visit our administrative offices at 2545 E. Adams Street, Tucson, Arizona 85716 during regular business hours. (Monday -Friday, 8:30am to 5:00pm)