FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fantastic weekend ahead!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The low pressure system that’s been haning off the coast of California has finally moved to our east and that will be leaving us with much quieter conditions for the weekend! Highs top out in the 70s with lows in the 40s. Next week, another low pressure system is set to move across Arizona starting Tuesday and lasting through the end of the week. We’re watching that one to see what it will bring!