FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fantastic weekend ahead!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The low pressure system that’s been haning off the coast of California has finally moved to our east and that will be leaving us with much quieter conditions for the weekend! Highs top out in the 70s with lows in the 40s. Next week, another low pressure system is set to move across Arizona starting Tuesday and lasting through the end of the week. We’re watching that one to see what it will bring!
FRIDAY: 30% chance for some lingering showers. Skies clearing with highs in the mid 60s. Breezy.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the mid 40s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s.
TUESDAY: 30% chance for showers. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s. Breezy.
WEDNESDAY: 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 60s. Breezy.
THURSDAY: 50% chance for showers, some with heavy rain. Highs in the upper 60s.
