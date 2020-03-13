Oro Valley man attacked by suspected rabid coyote

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona Game and Fish is reporting a resident of Sun City in Oro Valley was bitten on the leg by a suspected rabid coyote on the afternoon of Thursday, March 12.
AZ Game and Fish says a man was working on his car at his home when the incident happened. He was later treated at a local hospital.
The suspected coyote (pictured above) can be described as mangy, in poor condition and is likely still in the area according to AZ Game and Fish.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this coyote is asked to call 623-236-7201.
