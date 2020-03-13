Private companies now testing for COVID-19

It’s a demand that is still increasing, while supplies have stayed low. The virus is tested on the molecular-level with a kind of chemical reaction that makes the coronavirus, named so because of the crown shape it has, light up. The test Quest is using went live Wednesday, March 11, 2020 but is still pending Food and Drug Administration approval under an emergency use authorization. Basically, these tests will have to prove they operate correctly with only five positive and five negative tests in 15 days, according to the lab.