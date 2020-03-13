Private companies now testing for COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Health officials in Arizona have the ability to test 450 patients a day for the coronavirus, but now, more people will be able to be tested in private labs like Sonora Quest.
“The capacity for testing will increase and more patients…will have access to that testing,” said Dr. William Lainhart with Sonora Quest Labs.
It’s a demand that is still increasing, while supplies have stayed low. The virus is tested on the molecular-level with a kind of chemical reaction that makes the coronavirus, named so because of the crown shape it has, light up. The test Quest is using went live Wednesday, March 11, 2020 but is still pending Food and Drug Administration approval under an emergency use authorization. Basically, these tests will have to prove they operate correctly with only five positive and five negative tests in 15 days, according to the lab.
These test cost $199 each, and have to be ordered by a physician. The Sonora Quest sites do not have the ability to swab for the specimen they will test and specimen taken in Tucson are shipped to California for lab testing. Currently, the lab in California is the only one testing for the virus in the Quest Diagnostics company.
“We have sent a handful since yesterday, and we expect that to increase over the next few weeks,” Lainhart said.
The lab in Tucson does not currently test for COVID-19, but they said it could eventually be a possibility. Testing results take three to five days after they get the sample. The CDC and state health departments will continue to test as well.
