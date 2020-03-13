RESTAURANT REPORT CARD: Eastside restaurant cited for 14 violations

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - This restaurant has been voted the best of its kind in Tucson for more than a decade, but one of it’s several locations earned a title that many owners wouldn’t want.
Miss Saigon Vietnamese Cuisine on Craycroft Rd. near Broadway Boulevard was put on probation when health inspectors stopped by for a routine check late last month.
According to the Pima County Health Department, the restaurant was cited for fourteen violations during the inspector’s visit on Feb. 27. The inspectors noted there were issues with accessing a sink for employees to wash hands and a dish washing machine wasn’t sanitizing food equipment correctly because the chemicals needed weren’t pumping out.
When it comes to cleaning in the kitchen, the inspector found a dirty meat slicer that needed to be sanitized. Employees were also told to clean a “soil accumulation” in the ice machine and “excessive food debris” in the refrigerators.
The report also states “encrusted grease” and dust were found on shelves and in the microwave that is used to heat up customers’ food.
It’s an easy fail, but also an easy fix - the restaurant had a problem with holding temperatures for some food products. According to the report, some food items were not being kept cold enough, including seven large plastic buckets of chicken broth. Other food items were not being kept warm enough.
When it comes to where some of that food was being kept, the inspector found multiple buckets full of food items were being stored directly on the floor.
The Food Safety Inspection Report states all violations must be corrected by ten days. As of March 12, the outcome from the re-inspection was not posted on the county’s website.
As for the restaurants doing it right, here are a few spots around Tucson that recently earned an “excellent” rating:
- Food Truck: Foxy Roxy’s Chicken N Cone
- Food Truck: El Perro Loco
- Outback Steakhouse: 2240 W Ina Rd.
