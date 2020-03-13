WATCH: Tucson Mayor Regina Romero issues statement on COVID-19 local impact

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Mayor Regina Romero addressed the community in a Facebook video detailing how local leaders are preparing for a potential outbreak in Tucson.
Romero said leaders expect more cases to appear.
Starting now until the end of March, Tucson Water will suspend service shutoffs and late fees for delinquent residents, all public meetings and city-sponsored gathers are suspended, events with expected attendance of at least 50 people should be postponed and will not be awarded special-event permits.
Out-of-city travel has been suspended, meetings are canceled and people who handle in-person payments will do so in gloves.
City employees who are sick will be allowed up to 13 days of paid leave.
“We are actively working with local, state and federal partners to monitor the presence of COVID-19 in our region and out efforts with supplements efforts being taken by other local jurisdictions to prevent the spread of the virus,” she said in the video.
Romero encouraged people to practice basic hygiene, like hand washing and disinfecting surfaces, to help protect themselves and others from the spread of COVID-19.
So far, there is one confirmed case of COVID-19 in an unincorporated area of Pima County, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. In the state, there are two confirmed cases, seven presumptive positive case and 24 pending cases.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.