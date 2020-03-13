Wildcat fans return to Tucson after Pac-12 Tournament cancellation over COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - While some travelers wore masks at the Tucson International Airport Thursday, others walked off a flight from Las Vegas in red and blue.
The Wildcat fans returned to Tucson just hours after the Pac-12 officially announced the men’s basketball tournament and all conference events would be cancelled to limit the spread of the virus. The announcement came after sports leagues and other conferences announced cancellations or game suspensions due to concerns over the coronavirus.
Allen Freed took off for Las Vegas Tuesday to cheer on the Arizona Men’s Basketball team.
“We weren’t really concerned about it," said Freed, a season ticket holder. "I think it was more excitement about seeing the 'Cats gel and come to play.”
For fans like Freed, a trip to the Pac-12 Tournament is an annual event. Jerry Wortmen said he doesn’t take the trip for ‘Sin City,’ but to support the team away from the McKale Center.
Wortmen, a men’s and women’s basketball season ticket holder, told KOLD News 13 he was a little disappointed to hear about all the cancellations.
“Of course, how could you not be? We’re not big Vegas people, but we love our Wildcats," said Wortmen.
Wortmen was in the arena to watch the Widlcats beat the Washington Huskies Wednesday. While he said the Arizona fans outnumbered the ones in purple, he still noticed a difference in the environment.
“And I don’t know how many were there, but it was probably a thousand at least less than normal," said Wortmen.
While both Wortmen and Freed had plans to stay in Las Vegas until the weekend, as conferences across the country stopped play and rumors started spreading of the Pac-12 following suit, they changed their game plans. Both jumping on the first flight back to Tucson after the official announcement.
“It was a little disappointing, but it wasn’t surprising," said Freed. “We would have like to gone on, win the Pac-12, which I’m sure we would have, but it’s just the way it is.”
So as they fans walked back into Wildcat Country, both men said they really felt bad for the team they traveled to support.
“I feel bad for everybody, but I do feel bad for the players," said Wortmen. "This is what they build for and some of them, this is their resume for when they move on. This is how they get on the national scene.”
Both travelers said the changes they made to their trip didn’t cost them much, if anything at all. Freed said the airline and hotel seemed to be helpful during the current state of the coronavirus outbreak.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.